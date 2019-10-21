Corning Partners with Intel in 5G Infrastructure

The two companies are joining forces to develop 5G software architecture specifically for commercial buildings.









Corning (NYSE:GLW), a technology company principally focused on glass and advanced optics announced that it has partnered with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Together, the two companies will be developing a virtual platform where Corning’s 5G portfolio will be combined with Intel’s 5G processors and software architecture for 5G in commercial buildings.

As quoted in the press release:

“5G will enable dramatic advances in the way people work and companies create value,” said Michelle Engarto, vice president, Wireless Product Line Management, Corning Optical Communications. “Capturing the benefits will require flexible and scalable infrastructure that can evolve and adapt as fast as software-based applications. Fiber offers effectively unlimited bandwidth and is protocol agnostic. Virtualization converts a traditional hardware challenge into a software-based solution. By combining fiber and virtualization, Corning and Intel will demonstrate the ultimate in flexibility and scalability for in-building 5G infrastructure.” The collaboration combines Corning’s wireless connectivity portfolio and Intel’s leading-edge technologies, including second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel FlexRAN 5G and 4G Reference Software, Intel® FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card N3000, and 10/25/40Gb Intel® Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapters to support 5G innovation as deployments proliferate around the world.

