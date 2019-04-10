BT Selects Nokia’s Service Router Platform for its Mobile Network

BT has chosen Nokia’s (NYSE:NOK) service router platform for its mobile network. Nokia’s 7750 Service Router (SR)-s platform is the first of its kind, deploying advanced capabilities to meet BT’s mobile network capacity demands. BT’s network is growing over 40 percent year-over-year. As quoted in the press release: Howard Watson, BT Group CTIO, said: “BT’s FTTP footprint … Continued









BT has chosen Nokia’s (NYSE:NOK) service router platform for its mobile network. Nokia’s 7750 Service Router (SR)-s platform is the first of its kind, deploying advanced capabilities to meet BT’s mobile network capacity demands. BT’s network is growing over 40 percent year-over-year.

As quoted in the press release:

Howard Watson, BT Group CTIO, said: “BT’s FTTP footprint is growing on a daily basis, and we are launching 5G this year in the busiest parts of 16 of the UK’s busiest cities. These technologies create an amazing customer experience, and drive people to watch more, play more and share more. We have to stay ahead of the massive traffic growth that this will bring, and Nokia are a key part of that, giving us the capacity and automation that we need.” Sri Reddy, Co-President of IP/Optical Networks at Nokia, said: “Nokia’s 7750 SR-s platform, based on our FP4 silicon , will offer BT’s network the enhanced capabilities and automation needed to address continuously mounting capacity demands as it moves toward 5G. Our exclusive partnership will allow BT’s converged core network to grow, and move to a programmable, insight-driven network architecture, creating a platform for BT’s growth to continue as demand for its services in FTTP and 5G expands.”

Click here to read the full press release.