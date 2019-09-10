Broadcom Signs Strategic Agreement with Telecom Italia

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), technology semiconductor company announced that it has signed a portfolio licensing agreement with Telecom Italia. As part of the agreement, Broadcom will be providing digital infrastructure for the telecommunications company, integrating artificial intelligence and enterprise software services. As quoted in the press release: Broadcom has a long-term collaboration with TIM that spans several … Continued









Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), technology semiconductor company announced that it has signed a portfolio licensing agreement with Telecom Italia. As part of the agreement, Broadcom will be providing digital infrastructure for the telecommunications company, integrating artificial intelligence and enterprise software services.

As quoted in the press release:

Broadcom has a long-term collaboration with TIM that spans several generations of technology and encompasses hardware and software solutions for broadband gateways, wireless networking, central office equipment and mainframe infrastructure. The addition of this new PLA agreement strengthens and broadens this relationship. TIM selected Broadcom’s PLA to support their ongoing efforts to accelerate, streamline, and transform their IT operations. By doing so, the company will drive more value with actionable data and insights that help to deliver exceptional experiences to their end users. Broadcom’s PLA is a simplified, scalable, flexible licensing approach that empowers customers to leverage trusted, robust, proven enterprise software solutions. It spans the entire software development lifecycle from Business and Agile Management to Intelligent Automation and AI-driven operations, with enterprise-scale Continuous Testing and Security.

Click here to read the full press release.