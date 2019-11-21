Auroroa Mobile User Growth Jumps to 1.39 Million

As user growth grew over 30 percent compared to 2018, SaaS products designed for mobile app developers drove growth.









Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG), a mobile data solutions firm in China announced that it has reached 1.39 million users who are utilizing its mobile development services, up from 991,000 during the same time last year. Driving growth over the third quarter were software-as-a-service products for mobile apps, growing 52 percent year-over-year.

As quoted in the press release:

“Revenues from our SaaS products, which include financial risk management, market intelligence and iZone, continue to show resilience and grew 52% from RMB22 million in the third quarter last year to RMB33.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to a strong 18% year-over-year increase in the number of paying customers as well as the continued expansion of ARPU which increased 29% year-over-year.” “Together, our SaaS-nature developer services and SaaS products generated RMB55.5 million in revenue during the quarter, up 47% year-over-year. As more enterprises outsource some of their IT functions to third party specialists to improve efficiency, we will continue to devote resources towards these SaaS businesses to drive growth.”

