Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), chip and advanced display company announced that it will have a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.21 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 12, 2019. Year-to-date Applied Materials common shares have risen over 23 percent as of 11:23 p.n. EDT.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 22, 2019. The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Applied returned $814 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had nearly $3 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of the period.

