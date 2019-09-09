Amdocs and Samsung Enter 5G Partnership

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), software and communications company and Samsung Electronics (KS:005930) are partnering across multiple projects to encourage communications service providers to move into cloud networks. The companies announced that this will be for the purpose of improving the transition to 5G with greater agility and scale. As quoted in the press release: Amdocs and Samsung … Continued









Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), software and communications company and Samsung Electronics (KS:005930) are partnering across multiple projects to encourage communications service providers to move into cloud networks. The companies announced that this will be for the purpose of improving the transition to 5G with greater agility and scale.

As quoted in the press release:

Amdocs and Samsung Networks will collaborate to onboard and integrate Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) so that CSPs can better take advantage of Samsung’s 5G network solutions with the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), the industry leading open source automation platform. The collaboration will start with Samsung’s Virtualized Central Unit (vCU) function and will expand to cover additional areas through execution of a comprehensive program, including components of the 5G core, to help CSPs realize a full end-to-end 5G cloud network that supports their current and future business requirements. The two companies will also explore the possibility of delivering relevant network services, such as vRAN rollout and integration, and related Network Function Virtualization (NFV) enablement solutions. Virtualized network functions that are managed by a comprehensive automation and orchestration platform will provide CSPs with a rich set of innovative new services that can be deployed, discovered and scaled on demand, providing new ways to monetize the network.

Click here to read the full press release.