Akoustis Makes Shipment to Multi-Billion Dollar Telecommunications Company

Akoustis (NASDAQ:AKTS), a manufacturer for the mobile industry announced that it has partnered with a multi-billion dollar telecommunications company. The company has shipped its 5G mobile filter samples designed to improve mobile performance and meet band frequency demand.

As quoted in the press release:

Akoustis received the order to develop a co-existence BAW RF filter for 5G mobile in May 2019 given the unique ability of its XBAW technology to deliver BAW filter solutions up to 7 GHz that can offer the performance necessary to handle the co-existence challenges of closely spaced frequency bands. The filter solution shipped meets the form factor required for mobile applications. Akoustis expects its customer to evaluate the new filter over the next few months. In addition to the 5G mobile filter opportunity, Akoustis remains focused on providing BAW filter solutions for multiple wireless markets including WiFi, 4G/5G infrastructure and defense. Jeff Shealy, Founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “I am thrilled that our team was able to deliver the first 5G mobile filters to our customer within two months of receiving the customer’s order. This is a key milestone for the current quarter and a testament to the enormous progress we have made over the past year since qualifying our XBAW process and manufacturing flow.”

