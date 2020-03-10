8×8 announced that 8×8 X Series and 8×8 Contact Center are now available in Canada through direct sales and channel partners.









8×8 (NYSE:EGHT) announced that 8×8 X Series and 8×8 Contact Center are now available in Canada through direct sales and channel partners.

As quoted in the press release:

Canadian businesses can now fully benefit from 8×8’s integrated voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise APIs solutions that are built on an open, modern cloud technology platform. “As part of 8×8’s global expansion, we are committed to helping Canadian enterprises modernize their communications infrastructure and transform employee experience and customer engagement,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8×8, Inc. “Our partners are a critical component for enabling this transformation, and are helping companies move away from legacy, on-premises systems to cloud communications and contact center solutions.”

Click here to read the full press release.