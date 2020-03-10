Imagination Park Provides Corporate Update

British Columbia-based Imagination Park Technologies (CSE:IP,OTC:IPNFF) has provided the following corporate updates.

As quoted in the press release:

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagination Park states: “We have expanded our 2020 efforts beyond our existing target market of sports/live events/retail with the SDK product and pursuing new AR market opportunities such as product brand package marketing, musical artists, and eSports leveraging our ImagineARTM portfolio of solutions. We are optimistic for strong revenue growth for 2020.”