Himax Launches WiseEye 2.0 with Emza’s Proprietary AI Algorithms

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) announced that it launched WiseEye 2.0 through its subsidiary, Emza. The second generation version provides AI-driven optical recognition for security cameras, smart cars and smart homes. WiseEye 2.0 is based on Emza’s proprietary AI algorithms while using less power than its previous version.

As quoted in the press release:

“WiseEye 2.0 brings an enhanced user experience and better-informed decision-making based on minimal power and cost requirements. We plan to release the reference design in Q3 2019 including all components and functions for OEMs and ODMs to simplify integration of advanced vision functionality into their current and next generation IoT devices,” said Yoram Zylberberg, CEO of Emza Visual Sense. “We are excited about WiseEye 2.0 and the level of integration we have achieved between the new HM0360 camera, algorithm and processor,” said Amit Mittra, CTO of Himax Imaging. “The result is sub 1 mW always-on functionality, faster response times and power requirements 1-2 orders of magnitude lower than previous solutions. This is what our customers are specifying for their smart home/building, security, automotive, and consumer IoT applications.”

