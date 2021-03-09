Cloud DX: Digitally Driven Solutions Through Integrated Medical Devices and Cloud-Based Software

Cloud DX has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Cloud DX advances virtual care and digital medicine across Canada and the United States through sophisticated solutions for modern healthcare providers. The company combines core competencies in biomedical hardware engineering, cloud-based medical device architecture, algorithm-based result generation, regulatory approval experience and internationally ISO certified quality management. Cloud DX develops optimized medical devices and software for a more value-added patient experience positioning them as a leader in vital sign data monitoring and integration.

Cloud DX is commercializing three inventions based on its XPRIZE winning Tricorder VITALITI. The Pulsewave 2.0 wrist cuff monitor can uniquely measure accurate blood pressure and average breathing rate simultaneously.

Cloud DX’s Company Highlights

Cloud DX is a virtual care and digital medicine company focused on providing innovative medical solutions to healthcare providers and patients alike. The company is committed to meeting the demands of patients while addressing the limitations of traditional healthcare structures.

The company works to invent fully connected and cloud-based medical devices that monitor vitals and health data at competitive costs. Cloud DX works directly with doctors, healthcare providers, regulatory bodies and patients

Cloud DX has received over a dozen awards for innovation, including Bold Epic Innovator in the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, “World Changing Idea” from Fast Company and most recently, finalist in the 2021 Edison Awards.

Cloud DX is certified in Quality Management under ISO 13485, licensed to develop medical devices and software by Health Canada and registered (with 510k clearances) with the US FDA.