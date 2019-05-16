Artificial
Intelligence
Investing News

Verb Reports 40 Percent Increase In Quarterly Digital Revenue

- May 16th, 2019

Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ:VERB), an interactive augmented sales platform designed for enterprise solutions announced its first quarter financial results. Over the quarter, the company announced a 44.5 percent increase in revenue year-over-year with a 40 percent increase in digital revenue since the last quarter. As quoted in the press release: Subsequent to March 31, 2019, … Continued

Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ:VERB), an interactive augmented sales platform designed for enterprise solutions announced its first quarter financial results. Over the quarter, the company announced a 44.5 percent increase in revenue year-over-year with a 40 percent increase in digital revenue since the last quarter.

As quoted in the press release:

Subsequent to March 31, 2019, the Company closed its previously announced underwritten public offering providing the Company gross proceeds of approximately $20.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

On April 11, 2019, VERB closed its previously announced acquisition of Sound Concepts for $25.0 million of value, payable through a combination of $15.0 million in cash, and the issuance of an aggregate of 3.2 million restricted shares of VERB common stock, with a fair market value at closing of $10.0 million. The cash payment was paid using a portion of the net proceeds that VERB received in its underwritten public offering.

Click here to read the full press release.

artificial-intelligence-stocks-market

Find stocks in Artificial Intelligence

 
A $59 billion industry by 2025
 

 

Get the latest Artificial Intelligence Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Artificial Intelligence Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Related posts

NexTech Secures Deals with The Wright Brothers USA
VersaPay Partners with Major US REIT Company
BroadVision Releases First Quarter Results
Security and Authentication Company BIO-key Reports Q1 Financial Results

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *