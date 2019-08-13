Artificial
Intelligence
Investing News

ARHT Media Reports 11 Percent Gains in Q2 Revenue

- August 13th, 2019

ARHT Media (TSXV:ART), augmented reality company announced an 11 percent year-over-year increase in revenue in its second quarter financial report. Over the quarter, AR installations took place at the Singapore Institute of Technology, the University of Hawaii and a Malaysian tech conference, among others. As quoted in the press release: In May 2019, the Company … Continued

ARHT Media (TSXV:ART), augmented reality company announced an 11 percent year-over-year increase in revenue in its second quarter financial report. Over the quarter, AR installations took place at the Singapore Institute of Technology, the University of Hawaii and a Malaysian tech conference, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

In May 2019, the Company issued $800,000 principal amount of secured debentures of the Company. The Debentures are secured against the assets of the Company and will bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum. The Debentures will mature on the earlier of: (i) 12 months from the date of issuance; and (ii) the date upon which ARHT completes a private placement financing raising gross proceeds of no less than $2 million. The Company also issued 1,400 warrants per $1,000 principal amount of Debenture. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 for a period of 12 months.

In April 2019, the Company opened its European flagship studio in Hammersmith, West London, with facilities to both capture and display holograms. London joins Hong Kong, Fuzhou, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto as permanent facilities to demonstrate and utilize ARHT’s technology platform.  These locations will soon be joined by Tel Aviv (as recently announced) and others expected to come on line later this year.

Click here to read the full press release.

artificial-intelligence-stocks-market

Find stocks in Artificial Intelligence

 
A $59 billion industry by 2025
 

Get the latest Artificial Intelligence Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Artificial Intelligence Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Related posts

Harvest One Phase II Clinical Trials on Satipharm CBD GelPell® Published in Peer-Reviewed Medical Journal
MediPharm Labs Reports Strong, Profitable Second Quarter Results
Health Canada Finds Second Non-compliant CannTrust Facility
Amgen Notches Patent Win for Enbrel Against Novartis

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *