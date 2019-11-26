Datametrex CEO Discusses Foreign Election Interference With CTV News

Datametrex AI Limited CEO Marshall Gunter spoke with CTV News recently on foreign efforts to influence the Canadian federal election and stoke political divides using social media misinformation.









Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM,FWB:D4G) CEO Marshall Gunter spoke with CTV News recently on foreign efforts to influence the Canadian federal election and stoke political divides using social media misinformation. The report was published on ctvnews.ca on November 26th.

Datametrex’s Nexalogy platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to follow and analyze online narratives. The company tracked online discourse leading up to the 2019 federal election in October and found a coordinated effort to spread misinformation and divisive rhetoric among Canadian social media users. Datametrex compiled its findings into a report which was presented to NATO in mid-October.

“It doesn’t seem that there is a political agenda. Whether it’s bots or people, they’re engaging the ‘useful idiots’ who sit around on social media and regurgitate anything that fits their social or political agenda,” Gunter told CTV News.

The report was published in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Canada. It found evidence of Russian bots meddling in Twitter discussions, pushing political wedge issues among Canadian users. The report did not find an effort to get a particular political candidate elected but rather to sow division and discord among Canadians.

“Within Canada, the focus is more about distracting the population,” the report reads.

Read more about Datametrex’s report at CTV News.

