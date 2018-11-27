Windstream Enterprise Expands Cloud Connect Network

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) announced that it is expanding its network to meet the demands of its customers who are seeking a predictable connectivity to third-party cloud service providers. The company is expanding the network as part of Windstrem Enterprise who are a provider of advanced network communications. As quoted in the text release: With multiple … Continued









Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) announced that it is expanding its network to meet the demands of its customers who are seeking a predictable connectivity to third-party cloud service providers.

The company is expanding the network as part of Windstrem Enterprise who are a provider of advanced network communications.

As quoted in the text release:

With multiple networking services options, scalability, agile deployment and threat mitigation, Cloud Connect delivers highly-available and fault-tolerant connections to leading CSPs. “Our ongoing investment to expand Cloud Connect demonstrates our commitment to meet growing customer demand,” said Joseph Harding, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale. “The regional Southwest is growing rapidly and has become a hub for the major CSPs like AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and Google Cloud Platform.” According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Dallas and Fort Worth were among cities boasting the largest population gains in 2017, ranking number three and four respectively among the top 15 U.S. cities. Expansion of this route affords customers access to major markets in Texas as well as easy access to other growing markets like Phoenix, Las Vegas and cities in Silicon Valley. In addition to Cloud Connect , Windstream Enterprise offers its SD-WAN Concierge™ , OfficeSuite UC ® and UCaaS/CCaaS offerings and industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including professional services , integrated network security , and access, transport and business continuity solutions including Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption , Ethernet and Fixed Wireless that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win.

Click here for the full text release.