Nokia and Telia conduct 5G trails

Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Finnish operator Telia and Intel have conducted an industrial trail leveraging the ultra-low latency, high bandwidth capabilities of 5G.

The companies said that trail that took place at the end of March at the Nokia Conscious Factory in Oulu was the first ‘real world’ industrial applications of 5G for manufacturing.

As quoted in the press release:

Nokia deployed the network, leveraging its 5G AirScale and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) platforms. In this scenario, the Nokia AirFrame data center solution, equipped with Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, delivered network edge and core cloud flexibilities and capabilities, which provide support for myriad applications in the 5G environment. The trial also utilized the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform as the end-user device as well as an integrated video analytics application from Finwe.

“Under our ‘5G Finland’ initiative we are working with companies such as Nokia to accelerate the fourth industrial revolution in the country,” said Janne Koistinen, director of 5G Program at Telia Finland. “In this trial we could show how we can extend our service offering to new industry customers to enable efficiencies that will advance their production capabilities.”

Nokia will continue to use its Multi-access Edge Computing platform together with the Finwe video analytics application in the Oulu conscious factory over a 4G LTE network. The ability to upgrade the Nokia AirScale platform to 5G via software provides an evolutionary path for industries to expand automation across their business. The 28 GHz frequency band and Massive MIMO antennas deliver the low latency and bandwidth to enable high performance industrial applications.

“Nokia’s 5G capabilities allow operators such as Telia to leverage machine learning and automation by opening up network data and intelligence,” said Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “As we continue to deliver machine learning capabilities in Nokia’s ReefShark chipsets and develop advanced algorithms we will further enhance our radio performance, allowing customers to take advantage of new business opportunities in the 5G and IoT world.”