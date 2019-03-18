Micron Announces New NVMe SSD Feature to Improve Computing Performance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a company whose primary operations include memory and storage solutions announced it was releasing a new NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) feature to increase bandwidth, improve battery life and heighten the ability to store rich content for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As quoted in the press release: “By the end of 2020, over … Continued









Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a company whose primary operations include memory and storage solutions announced it was releasing a new NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) feature to increase bandwidth, improve battery life and heighten the ability to store rich content for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

As quoted in the press release:

“By the end of 2020, over 65 percent of the client PC market is projected to transition to NVMe SSDs, with rapidly increasing average device capacities,” said Roger Peene, vice president of product planning and strategy for Micron’s Storage Business Unit. “The Micron 2200 PCIe NVMe SSD accelerates the adoption of SSDs by addressing the storage-intensive workloads in client computing that demand performance at compelling prices.” The newly introduced Micron 2200 PCIe NVMe SSD with 3D TLC NAND is designed to deliver accelerated read/write performance and low latency. These capabilities provide users with a much more responsive PC for business collaboration and creativity applications. Delivering up to 3GB/second sequential reads, 1.6GB/second sequential writes, 240,000 inputs/outputs (IOPS) random reads, and 210,000 IOPS random writes, the Micron 2200 SSD accelerates workloads such as video streaming and editing. It features dynamic write acceleration that enables burst data writes, offering the highest performance possible without decreasing user capacity.

Click here to read the full press release.