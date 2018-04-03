McorpCX reports fourth quarter and 2017 financial results

Mcorp [TSXV:MCX] reported its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased with our financial progress in 2017, and attribute much of this to a renewed focus on our core consulting and services business, combined with the implementation of cost containment measures intended to improve our cash flow from operations,” said Michael Hinshaw, McorpCX President and CEO.

“We believe that delivering better customer experiences is a powerful, sustainable way for any organization to differentiate from their competition. As such, we continue to evaluate opportunities related to the business of developing and delivering technology-enabled products and services designed to help corporations improve their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities — with the goal of helping them design and deliver better experiences for their customers,”