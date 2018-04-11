Marine Corps Awards ManTech $22.5 Million Contract for Engineering, Acquisition Support and Maintenance Services

ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a $22.5 million contract for vehicle maintenance and support services for engineering, acquisition and life-cycle sustainment of United States Marine Corps tactical vehicles.

As quoted in the press release:

“ManTech’s success in providing enhanced military vehicles is based on decades of experience in ensuring that our men and women in uniform have the most secure, reliable and combat-ready transport available,” said Daniel J. Keefe, president and chief operating officer, ManTech’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) group. “Through ongoing test and evaluation, we deliver vehicles that undergo continuous improvement to stay ahead of emerging threats.”

The contract was awarded by the program managers of Medium and Heavy Tactical Vehicles (PM MHTV) and Light Tactical Vehicles (PM LTV) in the USMC Program Executive Officer Land Systems (PEO LS), Marine Corps (USMC) Systems Command.

The award was made via the DoD Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) Defense Systems Technical Area Task (DS TAT) Multi-Award Contract (MAC).The DoD IAC serves as a bridge between the warfighter and the acquisition community offering an enhanced research base of Scientific and Technical Information (STI) and flexible MACs that yield new STI for reuse within DoD daily.