Inpixon to Safeguard Students from Trespassers

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) on Thursday (January 10) announced that it was chosen for a planned “Smart School” safety network. The company intends to deploy a solution that enables students and staff to identify trespassers.

The indoor positioning and data analytics company said that it will equip schools and campuses with a solution that is a based on a combination of indoor and outdoor location data that enhances safety.

Further, the solution is said to include a notification system that could send messages relating to impending or existing emergency.

Inpixon’s Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA) sensor 4000 SE was said to be selected for the purpose. It’s been said that solution is capable of detecting wireless signals that are emitted from student-worn, wrist-based devices and other wireless devices.

The company said that law enforcement authorities can rely on the IPA to identify the location of individuals on school property.

“It’s essential that schools have the capability to know where people are, to see who’s there that’s not supposed to be, and to be able to communicate directly with everyone on school property,” Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, said in the release.

Shirish Tangirala, chief product officer at Inpixon, said in the release that the company could make a significant impact with the smart school solution due to its first mover advantage.

“Outdoor positioning via GPS is offered by many providers. However, indoor positioning is much less common. Rarer still is the combination of indoor and outdoor positioning,” Tangirala said.

Market Research Future said in a report that the global vision positioning market is expected to touch US$13.32 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.87 percent. The firm highlighted that such a market, which is a combination of indoor and outdoor positioning systems, will also be in demand due to the rise of automation in industrial applications.

Following the announcement, shares of Inpixon were up 31.1 percent to close the trading session on Thursday at US$4.30. The stock had a day high of US$5.35 and a low of US$4.02 with over 10 million shares traded.

Inxpion has a “buy” ranking on TradingView with 12 verticals in favor, 10 in neutral and six against.

