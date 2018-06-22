Inpixon Reports New Customers and Shipments

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company reported new customers and shipments. The company’s Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA) platform offers government agencies and commercial entities the ability to see all mobile devices that correlate to a single identity on a single interface along with in-depth intelligent analytics. As quoted in the press … Continued

As quoted in the press release:

The singular focus of Inpixon IPA operations in 2018 has been to capture as much indoor square footage as possible, digitizing premises with multi-frequency IPA Sensors to deliver data analytics and security monitoring. To maintain that focus through its daily marketing and sales operations, Inpixon uses square footage to measure its sales pipeline and new customer acquisitions. Inpixon offers both licensing and annual subscription pricing models per sensor or per square foot for IPA Intelligence and IPA Security customers to choose from, depending on the buying requirement. Flexibility in pricing options is attractive to customers while the Inpixon team keeps its emphasis on the ultimate goal: indoor data.

With its globally growing channel partner network, Inpixon’s sales pipeline is also seeing a steady growth in interest across several industries, including high-technology, retail banking, entertainment, healthcare, and various federal agencies. Some of the prospects in this current pipeline have already become new customers and have received shipments as Inpixon continues to expand its reach in the U.S. and abroad. Initial evaluation systems have been deployed at one of the world’s largest technology firms to secure its worldwide facilities against rogue device attacks. A global defense and space systems contractor has ordered an Inpixon PSK unit as a test for securing sensitive areas within its facilities around the world. The U.S. government is piloting PSKs for detecting the presence of contraband mobile phones and other radio-frequency-based communications devices in federal prisons. A Middle Eastern telecommunications provider is piloting Inpixon IPA Intelligence in-store in order to enhance customer experiences. Leveraging advanced analytics, the provider will be able to understand customer journey and areas that may cause congestion or high wait times. In Kuwait, Inpixon IPA Sensors have been deployed for visitor management in a multistory building.

“Our plan to grow our business through our channel partner community is showing progress both in the quantity and quality of leads that are being added by new reseller partners,” said Soumya Das, Inpixon COO. “Due to the existing relationships between our channel partners and their customers, we are experiencing shortened sales cycles and mission-critical use cases.”