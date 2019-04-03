HealthSpace Finalizes Contract with Florida State Department of Health – the Largest in Company History

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the “Company” or “HealthSpace”) (CSE:HS) (Frankfurt:38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has finalized its contract with the Florida State Department of Health (the “State” or “Florida”).









HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the “Company” or “HealthSpace”) (CSE:HS) (Frankfurt:38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has finalized its contract with the Florida State Department of Health (the “State” or “Florida”). Total value of the contract is USD $3,213,720 for a term of five years with three additional option years, not included in the total contract value. This contract represents the largest contract the Company has signed to-date. The deployment for Florida will be used daily by over 1,100 agency employees for numerous areas within the department from licensing and inspections to billing and payments.

The State will also be implementing numerous portions of the My Health Department platform which will allow for private companies to submit applications, pay for licensing fees, and interact with a host of other information all online. This creates an additional outlet for HealthSpace to continue its expansion of its new platform targeted at private businesses while providing the State itself a world class Cloud solution. Combining both platforms under one roof will streamline the communication and paperwork for tens of thousands of inspections performed every year and thousands of licensing applications processed on a monthly basis. This represents an additional line of revenue outside the total contract value. With the State processing tens of millions of dollars each year, the opportunity becomes significant for HealthSpace.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison commented “We are immensely proud of the deal with Florida. It represents the second state to adopt our Cloud solution and a significant step in cementing our new product line as the industry leader. While the contracting phase took much longer than is typical for these sorts of deals, we are pleased to finally see it come to fruition. Further, the scale of this deployment cannot be understated and provides us significant standing as we pursue larger deals.”

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is an industry leading technology company currently providing inspection, information, communication and data management systems for federal, state, county and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both enterprise and mobile internet-based applications currently serving over 300 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Silas Garrison, CEO, 704-519-8964, silas@hscloudsuite.com