Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Avricore Health Corporate Update - Company Demonstrates Strong Growth

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") reports on its third quarter results which demonstrate significant growth in pharmacy locations offering HealthTab driving strong revenue growth and operational cashflow positivity. With demand for clinical services growing in pharmacies thanks to the ever-expanding scope and demonstrated success they are having with it; the Company expects to finish the year well ahead of the year previous and have great momentum for 2024.

"Patients and pharmacists are discovering and accessing new information that's having a powerful impact on their care and support thanks to HealthTab," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "Our ambition of helping more people live better is becoming reality each day and we are poised to make big breakthroughs in bringing this service to more patients around the world."

Revenues and Operational Net-Positive Results Grow

Trends are still yet to be established with respect to test usage and system deployment cadence, the two primary ways the company generates revenues. The Company is not only pioneering the first turnkey solution for point-of-care testing and health data insights, but policy and funding within Canada and other nations to support this type of work in pharmacies is being implemented in real-time. However, year-over-year revenue comparisons are demonstrating strong gross revenue increases, while the Company's fiscal discipline is leading to ever-increasing net-cashflow, despite significant investment in the HealthTab network growth.

In the three months ended September 30, 2023 revenue increased by 27% year-over-year to $953,454 and gross profit increased by 21% to $261,778. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023 revenue increased by 169% year-over-year to $2,130,744 and gross profit increased by 144% to $701,930.

While a non-cash item, stock-based compensation, made up most of the Company's expenses leading to a net loss thus far, it's important to recognize that a $412,400 net positive cashflow from operations was achieved, representing an increase in cash from operations of $825,960 over 2022.

For additional perspective on the positive fiscal track of the Company, consider that the Company achieved a 169% increase over 2022 nine-months revenues and a 144% increase in gross profit over the same period with operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) only increasing by 16%.

All of this means the Company is growing rapidly and remains in a confident position to meet future demand.

Looking Ahead

The Company has previously announced new programs and partnerships where work is ongoing. The team expects significant growth and new revenue opportunities in the year ahead as these opportunities mature. These include:

  • Being selected by Barts Heart Centre and national cardiovascular charity HEART UK to assess the feasibility of community pharmacists in the UK's ability to complement opportunistic blood pressure checks with cholesterol testing to assess overall cardiovascular risk and build on the clinical services offered.

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, to integrate their blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems, marketed as CONTOUR®NEXT GEN and CONTOUR®NEXT ONE, with HealthTab and bringing near-to-patient data into HealthTab results.

  • Launching with Rexall Pharmacies, one of Canada's largest and most respected pharmacy brands, the second national chain to roll out HealthTab.

The Company continues many other interesting and potentially exciting conversations as it seeks to drive greater collaboration between various parties interested in patient health, both within Canada and internationally.


2023 Objectives
Further expansion of HealthTab with current partners.

( Update : There are currently 703 participating Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacies and Loblaw family stores offering screening tests to patients via HealthTab™)

Expansion of HT in other pharmacy groups in Canada.

( Update The Company recently announced Rexall Pharmacies is beginning to take HealthTab systems and looks forward to working with them.)

International expansion.

(Update: The Company is excited to learn more and drive demand for HealthTab in the UK and beyond, this work is in progress.)

Hiring key positions to support technical and business development efforts.

(Update: Adding a team member last year has been sufficient to date in terms of personnel, and the use of AI tools allows the Company to drive productivity while effectively managing expenses. The team is constantly reviewing human resources needs and has an action plan in place to grow the team on an as-needed basis.)

Revenue growth and profitability.

(Update: The company's revenues and gross profitability continue to trend in the right direction and considering the ever-rising numbers of systems, test demand and potential for more public funding aimed at pharmacy, the Company is very confident in its long-term goals.

HealthTab™ Market Fast Facts

  • Point of Care Testing Market to reach $93.21 Billion USD in 2030 ( Source )
  • Nearly 13.6 Million Canadians expected to be diabetic or prediabetic by 2030, with many undiagnosed ( Source )
  • Over 1 in 3 Americans, approximately 88 million people, have pre-diabetes ( Source )
  • Close to 160,000 Canadians 20 years and older are diagnosed with heart disease each year, often it's only after a heart attack they are diagnosed. ( Source )
  • There are more that 10,000 pharmacies in Canada, 88,000 pharmacies in the US, nearly 12,000 in the UK.

About HealthTab™

HealthTab™ is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab™ has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.

The HealthTab™ network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery, while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real world data (RWD) sets, and third-party app integration through API.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™, a wholly owned subsidiary, the Company's mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world's largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.

Contact :

Avricore Health Inc.
Hector Bremner, CEO 604-773-8943
info@avricorehealth.com
www.avricorehealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this press release that involves Avricore Health's expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Avricore Health generally uses words such as "outlook," "will," "could," "would," "might," "remains," "to be," "plans," "believes," "may," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimate," "future," "positioned," "potential," "project," "remain," "scheduled," "set to," "subject to," "upcoming," and similar expressions to help identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the completion of the placement and the expected timing thereof and the Company's expected use of proceeds from the placement; the unique features that the HealthTab™ platform offers to pharmacists and patients. Forward-looking statements reflect the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts of Avricore Health's management. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Avricore Health as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Avricore Health and are subject to a few risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including without limitation: failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; and other risk factors described in Avricore's public filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

HealthTab Supports Patient Testing in the First Rexall® Pharmacy Walk-In Clinic

HealthTab Supports Patient Testing in the First Rexall® Pharmacy Walk-In Clinic

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is expanding its innovative point-of-care chronic and infectious disease screening and health-data management platform, HealthTab™, further into the Canadian pharmacy ecosystem with one of Canada's largest pharmacy retailers, Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC ("Rexall").

"With Pharmacies' expanded scope and rising patient demand, the need for the clinical pharmacy practice is greater than ever," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We're excited to work with Rexall pharmacy teams to support positive patient outcomes through real-time insights into their health."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") continues to achieve significant growth, new partnerships and developing new markets while surpassing margin targets. Now, as the Company looks back at the first half of the year, it continues with confidence on its strategy to bring HealthTab™, its turnkey solution for point of care testing and data management, to more pharmacies across Canada and the world.

"We've had an incredible year so far and we're very excited about what's still to come," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "Make no mistake, with new partners in Canada and expansion into the UK, we have nothing but blue sky in front of us."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement between HealthTab™ Inc. and Abbott Rapid Dx UK & Ireland.

This agreement provides a foundation for HealthTab to purchase and distribute the Afinion™ 2 and associated tests for diabetes and heart disease screening in community pharmacies in the UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased that HealthTab, the Company's leading pharmacy-based platform for testing and health data management, has been selected by a collaborative involving the internationally renowned Barts Heart Centre and HEART UK to assess the feasibility of community pharmacists in the UK's ability to complement opportunistic blood pressure checks with cholesterol testing to assess overall cardiovascular risk and build on the clinical services offered.

"In the wake of the pandemic, it's clear that the community pharmacy needs to play a bigger role in delivering more access to healthcare services, especially chronic disease screening and management," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We are honoured to have been selected for this important project and look forward to working with pharmacist as they support patients with this vital service."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its agreement with Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, to integrate their blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems, marketed as CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN and CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE, with Avricore's pharmacy-based point-of-care testing (POCT) platform, HealthTab. Ascensia Diabetes Care is a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523).

The partnership's objective is to support patients and pharmacists in Canada in better managing diabetes by linking the daily blood glucose testing results and pattern history data collected via the CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN or CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE meter the patient uses to the patient's HealthTab account. The partnership also seeks to support utilization of each technology by opening discussions related to collaborative communications to ensure patients and pharmacists are able to take advantage of what these data insights offer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies Announces New Stock Option Plan

Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved the adoption of a new 20% fixed stock option plan (the "New Option Plan").

On July 11, 2023, the Board adopted a 10% fixed stock option plan (the "Considered Plan") (see press release date July 11, 2023). The Considered Plan was subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and would be in addition to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Option Plan") that was last approved by shareholders at their annual general and special meeting held on November 30, 2022. Upon review and consultation with the Exchange, the Board has subsequently adopted the New Option Plan.

Keep reading...Show less
"Wrap-around Care" Model Helps Address Gaps in Mental Healthcare

"Wrap-around Care" Model Helps Address Gaps in Mental Healthcare

With over 1.3 million Canadians currently struggling with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Pure Life Healthcare Management is working to offer a wrap-around care model for better healing, according to CEO Doug Page.

The model allows individuals to walk in and have a single health provider deliver a wide spectrum of support for healing.

“What we’re trying to do is build out both from a telehealth perspective with physical locations where you’re able to walk in and get 20 different services … Some clients might only need two or three services. Some clients are going to be accessing that dozen-plus different services, depending on what their background is,” Page said.

Keep reading...Show less
pills spilling out of a pill bottle on a yellow background

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

The biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world are responsible for developing and manufacturing the vast majority of prescription drugs, giving them a key role in the life science industry.

The pharma sector is responsible for the discovery, development and manufacturing of drugs and medicine. Companies are developing innovative treatments in areas like immuno-oncology and neurology, as well as novel options for rare diseases. 2023 in particular has seen a lot of buzz around diabetes and weight loss treatments.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, the need for the industry is great. Opportunities for investment are also sizeable, but what's the best place to start? Those who want exposure to the pharma market may want to begin by looking at the major players in the space.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announced today that study results demonstrated an experimental model of pericarditis induces mesothelial to mesenchymal transition ("MMT") and that this process is inhibited by cannabidiol treatment, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in CardiolRx™. An abstract summarizing these results was submitted by the Company's international research collaborators from the University of Virginia and Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases ("MPD2023") held on November 15 and 16, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated revenue growth of 9.1%;
Jamieson Brands revenue grew 15.0% led by increased demand in the U.S. and China

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×