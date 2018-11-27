Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN) announced that it has been awarded a US$2.3 million, three-year cloud communications agreement with an leading shipping company in North America. As quoted in the press release: The company selected Fusion to consolidate its expansive 350 location communications network, and cited Fusion for its ability to optimize the company’s communications platform while significantly … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

The company selected Fusion to consolidate its expansive 350 location communications network, and cited Fusion for its ability to optimize the company’s communications platform while significantly reducing costs. Fusion seamlessly aggregated communications services that had been previously delivered by four different carriers into one fully integrated solution. The shipping company is currently reviewing a multiple site deployment in Canada to further support its network optimization efforts. “Flexibility and reliability are the hallmarks of this leading transportation company, and we are pleased that Fusion has been recognized for our similar commitment to quality of service and ease of use,” said Dan Foster, Fusion’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward to growing with the company and increasing efficiencies across the enterprise with the always-on, reliable communications solutions required for this leading business to continue to compete, succeed and grow.” Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry’s Single Source for the Cloud. Fusion’s advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing.

