Fusion Wins US$1.2 Million Cloud Solutions Contract

Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a US$1.2 million, three year cloud solutions contract with an lifestyle food brand.

The company said that the brand plans to triple in size from its current size of 90 locations within the next few years citing Fusion’s ability to customize the highly specialized communications and network solutions to meet its requirements.

As quoted in the press release:

Fusion’s integrated and fully managed SD-WAN, Internet, Wi-Fi, Security and Cloud Voice solutions were selected not only to increase productivity and quality while driving down cost, but to help overcome the time and resource-draining challenges of a multi-vendor environment. Fusion delivers everything a company needs to connect, communicate and collaborate effectively through the cloud, allowing the brand to focus on its core business as it rapidly expands across the U.S. “This rapidly growing brand has embraced technology to drive the delivery of its healthy, ethically sourced and locally grown meals. Such an advanced environment requires connectivity uptime, always-on communications and powerful security,” said Dan Foster, Fusion’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Businesses are increasingly adopting Fusion’s SD-WAN combined with our fully integrated cloud communications platform technology, not only because it simplifies branch networking and management, or because it is cost-effective and easy to deploy, but because it guarantees delivery of business-critical and bandwidth-intensive applications with real time failover that removes service degradation and downtime,” Foster continued.

