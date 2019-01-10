Consolidated Communications Works with AT&T for Internet Services in Northern New England

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) announced that it is working with AT&T to reach new customersin Northern New England. The company focused on broadband and business communications said that it will offer the service through AT&T’s call centers and at over 50 retails stores throughout the region. As quoted in the press release: “We’re delighted to work … Continued









Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) announced that it is working with AT&T to reach new customersin Northern New England.

The company focused on broadband and business communications said that it will offer the service through AT&T’s call centers and at over 50 retails stores throughout the region.

As quoted in the press release:

“We’re delighted to work with an industry leader like AT&T to bring best-in-breed offerings to our mutual customers,” said Rob Koester, vice president of product management, consumer services at Consolidated Communications. “As customer relationships continue to evolve, it is vital that we recognize the value of expanding our sales channel with strategic alliances.” Customers who purchase Consolidated Communications Internet service at speeds up to 1 Gig through AT&T will receive the same high-quality Internet services and features as customers buying directly through Consolidated Communications. Additionally, DIRECTV satellite customers who bundle their DIRECTV service and Consolidated Communications Internet service through this program may be eligible for an additional monthly credit on their DIRECTV service for 12 months provided they meet certain requirements. Consolidated Communications is responsible for the installation, maintenance, billing and customer service relationship with customers who order service through AT&T – just as if the customer ordered directly through Consolidated Communications.

