Calian GroupDiversifies Government Customers with New IT and Cyber Security Agreements Worth Over $10 Million

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) announced that it has been awarded new IT and cyber security service agreements worth over $10 Million with Shared Services Canada, Canada Revenue Agency and Public Services and Procurement Canada.

These contracts awarded have terms of up to four years and has an aggregate value of $11 million.

As quoted in the press release:

“These contracts demonstrate the value of Calian’s IT and cyber capabilities to agencies across government,” said Sandra Cote, Vice President, Calian ITPS. “Our IT services output remains very strong and we are seeing increased demand for our full-service cyber practice as organizations recognize a need to be prepared for and respond to the next cyber attack or breach.” Under the contracts Calian IT and Professional Services’ (ITPS) cyber professionals will provide services to develop and implement cyber strategies, standards and guidelines, and deliver threat and impact assessments. Calian will also deliver IT services in the areas of business transformation, IT architecture, SAP, IT systems and security services, as well as standards and policies. “Customer diversification is part of our Four Pillar Growth Strategy. It is exciting to see the ITPS team bringing its expertise and extensive knowledge of government operations to new federal and municipal government customers,” added Jerry Johnston, acting President, BTS Division.

Click here for the full text release.+