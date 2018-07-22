5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: IZEA Gains 96 Percent

Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? IZEA, MER Telemanagement Solutions, Bridgeline Digital, SharpSpring and Chinacache International Holdings gained the most.











The NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) started the week at 7,731.74 points on Monday (July 9) and except for a slight dip on Wednesday (July 11) to a week-low of 7,698.51 points, the index otherwise continued its gains from the previous week. The index was trading at 7,81.87 points as of 1.02 p.m. EST on Friday (July 13).

The NASDAQ Technology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NDXT) started the week at 4,332.21 points on Monday and similar to Nasdaq Composite continued to gain from the week prior with the index trading at 4,383.04 points as of 1.05 p.m. EST on Friday.

One of the key stories last week was the new hardware products from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) with each of them targeting a specific audience.

On Monday, Microsoft announced a new entrant to its Surface family with the launch of Surface GO, the cheapest Surface Product with a base specification starting at US$399, potentially targeting students and rivaling iPad users.

Apple meanwhile launched its upgraded Macbook Pro lineup on Thursday (July 12) with eight new generation Intel (NYSE:INTC) chipsets. The company said that the new laptops are available in different configurations with the cheapest base model starting at US$1,799 and full spec top end model costing US$6,700.

Further, Apple announced on Thursday that it is launching a new clean energy fund in China with the company collaborating with 10 others and jointly investing US$300 million over the next four years.

The week was not about big companies alone as over 95 small and mid-cap companies had positive returns during the five day trading period. Notably, the five stocks mentioned below all had growth of over 20 percent.

Here are the five top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks that increased the most last week:

IZEA (NASDAQ: IZEA )

MER Telemanagement solutions (NASDAQ: MTSL )

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN )

Sharpspring (NASDAQ: SHSP )

Chinacache International Holdings (NASDAQ: CCIH )

IZEA

The company that engages in creation and operation of online marketplaces that connects marketers with content creators grew over 96 percent in the five day trading period.

The Florida based company announced on Thursday that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire TapInfluence in a part-cash and part-stock transaction. TapInfluence is a leading platform for brands and agencies to execute influencer marketing campaigns. The company estimated US$7.08 million for the total consideration of the transaction in cash and stock.

The stock was trading at US$2 as of 1.02 p.m. EST on Friday.

MER Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions is a company that’s focused on products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management and call accounting.

The Israel-based company gained 52.45 percent over the five day trading period and was trading at US$1.71 as of 1.02 p.m EST on Friday.

The company did not announce any meaningful updates last week that explained its price hike. MER’s last update was on June 25 when it submitted a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule.

Bridgeline Digital

Middle of the pack on our 5 top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks list is Bridgeline Digital. The digital engagement company’s platform, Unbound integrates on websites, while ecommerce and its other platforms helps marketers deliver digital experiences that drive customer engagement across all channels.

The US-based company gained 33 percent to trade at US$1.69 as of 1:02 p.m. EST on Friday after the company announced a bank deal on Tuesday (July 10).

Bridgeline Digital said that it will be partnering with a full service bank to power their digital presence with the contract set to be valid for three years. The company will transform the bank’s digital footprint by providing a experience that’s set to drive increased consumer engagement.

Sharpspring

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP), a cloud-based marketing automation platform that helps its consumers to generate leads and improve conversions to sales, gained 27.99 percent in the week.

The stock was trading at US$11.31 as of 1.02 p.m. EST on Friday after the company announced that it had added a record 301 customers in the second quarter of 2018. The company said that the additions are expected to generate US$2.1 million in annual recurring revenue.

Chinacache International Holdings

Closing out our 5 top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks list is Chinacache International Holdings.The company is a solutions provider of internet content and application delivery services in China. More specifically, it offers internet data center management, internet exchange operations and cloud hosting services.

The company’s stock increased 22 percent in the week and was trading at US$1.46 as of 1.02 p.m EST on Friday. That being said, the company did not provide any meaningful updates last week or in June, with the last recorded update from the company being from May when it announced it was adopting a shareholder rights plan. The rights plan had a term of three years and was designed to preserve long-term shareholder value in case of potential takeover.

Data for 5 Top NASDAQ Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday as of 12:00 p.m. EST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. All companies in the technology sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bala Yogesh, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Radisys Gains With the Index

By Bala Yogesh, July 8, 2018

The NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) started the week at 7,451.90 points on Monday (July 2) and has been steadily on the rise with the index reaching 7,685.59 points as of 12.40 p.m. EST on Friday (July 6).

The NASDAQ Technology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NDXT) started the week at 4,148.91 points and, similar to NASDAQ Composite, has been on the rise throughout the week with the index settling at 4,294.94 points as of 1.02 p.m.EST on Friday.

On Tuesday (July 3), CNET reported that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is testing a new ‘Ultra’ tier of service which would allow four devices to receive simultaneous streaming of Ultra HD video and audio.

The big gainers this week were the small and mid-cap companies with over 130 companies registering a positive growth throughout the five day period. Notably, the top five stocks mentioned below had a growth of over 35 percent.

Here are the five top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks for the week:

Radisys (NASDAQ: RSYS )

Echelon (NASDAQ: ELON )

Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ: XPLR )

Taitron Components (NASDAQ: TAIT )

Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR )

Radisys

The company that topped the charts for the week and made gains of over 114 percent is Radisys with the stock trading at US$1.50 as of 1:02 p.m. EST on Friday.

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and enables service providers to drive disruption with new and open architecture models. With its headquarters in Oregon, Radisys has 600 employees and has an engineering team based out of Bangalore, India.

The week previous on June 29, Reliance Industries (NSE:Reliance) announced that it will acquire the Radisys for US$1.72 per share. Reliance is India’s largest conglomerate with a consolidated turnaround of US$ 66.1 billion and has an operating profit of US$ 9.8 billion.

Echelon

With more than 140 million connected devices worldwide, Echelon has pioneered the development of open-standard networking platforms for connecting, monitoring and controlling devices in commercial and industrial applications.

The company’s shares gained 99.63 percent in the week and is trading at US$8.30 as of 1.02 p.m. EST on Friday.

Echelon did not announce any updates in the week but the company was the top stock the previous week after Adesto Technologies announced that it will acquire Echelon for US$8.50 per share.

Xplore Technologies

Xplore Technologies has been in the spotlight in the last week after the company announced that it will be acquired Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Further, the company reported a record revenue of US$86.9 million, an increase of 11.6 percent year-over-year.

Xplore, a maker of rugged tablets, laptops among other devices will be acquired by Zebra Technologies, a provider of connected devices for US$6 per share.

Xplore gained 52.56 percent in the week and has been trading at US$5.97 as of 1.02 p.m., EST on Friday.

Taitron Components

Based in Valencia, California, the company distributes a wide variety of transistors, diodes and other discrete semiconductors.

The company gained 43.12 percent in the week and was trading at US$2.39 as of 1.02 p.m. EST on Friday.

The company that distributes the components to contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) did not announce any meaningful updates in the week.

Tintri

The company that offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public cloud like web service architecture increased 38.53 percent over last week’s trading period and rounds out the five top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks.

The stock was trading at US$0.19 as of 1.02 p.m. EST on Friday with the company not providing any meaningful updates in the week that would explain the increase in share price.

