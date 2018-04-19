VirtualArmour Opens Cybersecurity Academy in U.S. and England

VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI,OTCQB:VTLR) (the “Company”), a premier managed services provider, has established the VirtualArmour Academy, a new institution for cybersecurity education and training. The company celebrated the grand opening of the academy at its security operations centers in Salt Lake City, Utah and Middlesbrough, England.

The academy was developed by VirtualArmour’s vice president of Managed Services, Andrew Douthwaite, in association with University of Utah and Tees Valley Cyber College of Teesside, England.

Tees Valley Cyber College is aimed at driving employment across digital industries and strengthening a national campaign to thwart cybercrime. The mission of the University of Utah’s School of Computing includes achieving excellence in working with industry, government, educators and the community to advance computing, and serve the needs of these organizations and groups.

VirtualArmour earlier recruited four engineers from the two colleges who are now excelling in their position. The company anticipates that graduates of the VirtualArmour Academy will help support the growth of its Managed Services business in the U.S. and Europe.

“Intellectual capital is one of our greatest assets,” said Douthwaite. “There is also a scarcity of cybersecurity talent and the expectation by most employers for experience even for entry level positions. So, we established the VirtualArmour Academy for students to further develop their knowledge and skills, and become the best managed service engineers in cybersecurity. We expect future graduates to bring new ideas, energy and enthusiasm to VirtualArmour, as we expand our engineering teams in 2018.”

VirtualArmour was listed on the 2017 Cybersecurity 500 List, which recognizes the best cybersecurity companies in the industry. Juniper Networks also recognized VirtualArmour as “Partner of the Year” in the Innovation category for its development of solutions which expertly integrate Juniper technologies. The company was ranked seventh in Branham’s Top 25 Movers and Shakers list for 2017.

To learn more about the VirtualArmour Academy, visit www.virtualarmour.com/academy

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour is a global cybersecurity and Managed Services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its US and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. VirtualArmour’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the opening of Cybersecurity Academies in the U.S. and England, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although, VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of the Academies, the future employee potential from the Academies, future interest in such programs, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Russ Armbrust, Vice President of Sales

VirtualArmour International Inc.

Tel (720) 644-0913

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Click here to connect with VirtualArmour International Inc. and receive an Investor’s Presentation.