Rapid7 Announces 35 Percent Revenue Growth

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), security company announced 35 percent year-over-year revenues for the second quarter of 2019. Revenue figures reached US$79 million, driven by cloud subscriptions to its security platform and related products.

As quoted in the press release:

“Rapid7 had another strong quarter driven by the strength of our Insight platform products. Our focus on customer growth, which we believe to be the key to our long-term growth, is paying off as we ended the second quarter with 8,400 customers,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7. “Based on the strength of our cloud-based subscription business, we are again raising our full-year 2019 guidance for total revenue. We have increased investments in our business, which we expect to drive higher long-term growth and sustainable profitability. These investments are well underway and we expect to execute on these in the second half of this year. Therefore, we continue to expect non-GAAP operating income to be breakeven in 2019.”

