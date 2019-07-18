Patriot One Enters Global Marketplace

Patriot One Technologies (TSX:PAT), cybersecurity company announced that it currently has C$1.96 million in international reseller agreements. In addition, its cumulative North American and overseas projected commitments total C$8.1 million over the next three years. As quoted in the press release: Today’s announcement establishes multiple reseller commitments representing the launch of international reseller operations and … Continued









Patriot One Technologies (TSX:PAT), cybersecurity company announced that it currently has C$1.96 million in international reseller agreements. In addition, its cumulative North American and overseas projected commitments total C$8.1 million over the next three years.

As quoted in the press release:

Today’s announcement establishes multiple reseller commitments representing the launch of international reseller operations and activates contractual multi-year commitments unique to each territory. The initial overseas commitments cumulatively represent CAD$1.96 million through our PATSCAN reseller network, with further demand driving additional purchase orders which are currently under review. When combined with previously announced North American reseller commitments, the Company is pleased to have converted sales leads into long term commitments with a potential CAD$8.1 million under contract over an initial three-year period. The agreements require each reseller to use their best commercial efforts to deploy the PATSCAN Platform, including associated software licenses, maintenance and support programs throughout the engagement period. Initial product shipments to the international partners are scheduled to commence in August 2019. Patriot One is focused on driving sales and expanding its reseller network across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company looks forward to making additional announcements whenever commercial licensing agreements allow.

