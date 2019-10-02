Liberty Defense to Test HEXWAVE at Toronto Pearson Airport

Toronto Pearson is the first airport to test Liberty Defense’s 3D imaging and AI driven security technology.









Liberty Defense (TSXV:SCAN), a security company has announced that it will be testing its security technology, HEXWAVE at the Toronto Pearson Airport. The technology is furnished with machine learning and 3D radar imaging, designed to be part of a layered defense strategy.

As quoted in the press release:

“Aviation security has been a key driver of the development of new security technologies and services globally, helping travelers to feel safe in an ever-changing threat environment,” said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense. HEXWAVE uses 3D radar imaging and artificial intelligence, primarily to detect and identify weapons, as well as other threats and anomalies. It enables security teams to detect these threats at the perimeter of a property without obstructing the movement of large groups of people. HEXWAVE enables a layered defense strategy, which provides security teams with more time to manage threats.

Click here to read the full press release.