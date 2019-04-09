Liberty Defense Begins Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Liberty Defense Holdings (TSXV:SCAN), a security technology company for detecting concealed weapons announced that it has begun trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company applies 3D imaging technology and discrete sensors to further detect firearms, explosives and other weapons. As quoted in the press release: “We are delighted to be able to commence trading … Continued









Liberty Defense Holdings (TSXV:SCAN), a security technology company for detecting concealed weapons announced that it has begun trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company applies 3D imaging technology and discrete sensors to further detect firearms, explosives and other weapons.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are delighted to be able to commence trading on the TSX Venture under the symbol “SCAN”. The completion of the recent reverse takeover and associated financing means that we are well placed to be able to achieve our business objectives in 2019,” said Liberty’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Riker. “We are already having exceptional interest in our HEXWAVE product and look forward to demonstrating this over the coming months. The technology behind HEXWAVE is under an exclusive license with MIT and a technology transfer agreement with MIT Lincoln Laboratory. Our mission is to protect communities and preserve peace of mind through superior detection solutions, and we believe we have the management team, product and technology to deliver upon this.”

