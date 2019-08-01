Fortinet Launches Next-Generation Firewalls

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company announced that it has released its E-Series FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls. Its new capabilities provide more agile access to multiple clouds, DDoS protection and threat detection through encrypted flows. As quoted in the press release: Digital transformation has caused today’s enterprise networks to become hybrid, complex, and geographically dispersed. Enterprises with legacy data … Continued









Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company announced that it has released its E-Series FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls. Its new capabilities provide more agile access to multiple clouds, DDoS protection and threat detection through encrypted flows.

As quoted in the press release:

Digital transformation has caused today’s enterprise networks to become hybrid, complex, and geographically dispersed. Enterprises with legacy data center architectures are struggling to keep up with the continuous movement of business-critical applications, services, and sensitive data to multiple clouds. Difficulties in implementing end-to-end security have emerged as the main roadblock preventing these enterprises from accelerating their on-ramp to the cloud and successfully adopting a multi-cloud environment while maintaining business continuity. FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls accelerate the cloud on-ramp

Accelerating the on-ramp to the cloud requires a new and innovative approach – Security-Driven Networking – that allows enterprises to architect networks that deliver seamlessly integrated end-to-end security realized by solutions such as Secure SD-WAN from branch locations and high-performance secure connectivity through data centers. Click here to read the full press release.