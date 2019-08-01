Security

Investing News

Fortinet Launches Next-Generation Firewalls

- August 1st, 2019

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company announced that it has released its E-Series FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls. Its new capabilities provide more agile access to multiple clouds, DDoS protection and threat detection through encrypted flows. As quoted in the press release: Digital transformation has caused today’s enterprise networks to become hybrid, complex, and geographically dispersed. Enterprises with legacy data … Continued

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company announced that it has released its E-Series FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls. Its new capabilities provide more agile access to multiple clouds, DDoS protection and threat detection through encrypted flows.

As quoted in the press release:

Digital transformation has caused today’s enterprise networks to become hybrid, complex, and geographically dispersed. Enterprises with legacy data center architectures are struggling to keep up with the continuous movement of business-critical applications, services, and sensitive data to multiple clouds. Difficulties in implementing end-to-end security have emerged as the main roadblock preventing these enterprises from accelerating their on-ramp to the cloud and successfully adopting a multi-cloud environment while maintaining business continuity.

FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls accelerate the cloud on-ramp
Accelerating the on-ramp to the cloud requires a new and innovative approach – Security-Driven Networking – that allows enterprises to architect networks that deliver seamlessly integrated end-to-end security realized by solutions such as Secure SD-WAN from branch locations and high-performance secure connectivity through data centers.

Click here to read the full press release.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis


Read our new report today

Related posts

Rapid7 Announces 35 Percent Revenue Growth
Cal Nano Reports Revenue Decline
Synchronoss and Arrow Partner in Smart Building Project
CROP Announces Signing of Commercial Real Estate Purchase Agreement by Elite Ventures for Tonopah, Nevada Property for Gross USD $24.0 Million

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *