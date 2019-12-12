Fortinet Acquires Virginia-Based CyberSponse

CyberSponse security architecture will help to automate and scale responses at enterprise-grade levels as part of Fortinet’s Security Fabric.









Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity firm announced that it has acquired CyberSponse, based in Virginia. CyberSponse operates a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform that helps to simplified security systems. The acquisition amount was undisclosed.

As quoted in the press release:

“Organizations are still looking for advanced incident response (IR) capabilities that can help them be more efficient. To meet these goals, large organizations will gladly embrace a SOAR solution from Fortinet that can help them enhance automation, orchestration and response capabilities and maximize efficiencies, savings, and speed.”

Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) “This is an ideal match. CyberSponse’s mission has always been to make security operations management effortless and effective with innovative yet disruptive technology. The combined powerhouse of Fortinet’s Security Fabric and CyberSponse’s SOAR technology will ensure customers are protected by the most sophisticated global security operations platform that includes hundreds of integrations enabling streamlined out-of-the-box playbook execution.”

