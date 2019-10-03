First Responder’s Wi-Fi Technology Featured in Police Magazine

First Responder Technologies Inc. was recently featured in an article published by the Police Magazine.









First Responder Technologies has developed a new concealed weapon detection device that uses Wi-Fi signals to detect hidden threats. According to the article, the technology was developed by Rutgers University, and First Responder Technologies has recently secured the exclusive rights to commercialize the technology.

First Responder Technologies CEO Robert Delamar likens the technology to radar. Wi-Fi signals are transmitted across a patrolled area and can bounce off of a suspicious object, alerting security personnel of a potential threat. According to the article, the Wi-Fi system uses a lower frequency for better penetration of clothes, cases and packs. The lower frequency ensures that there is no need for an FCC operating license to use it, and there are no known health risks.

“It will produce a detection field that people can walk through,” said Delamar. “It could look like fence posts around the building, so it’s relatively inconspicuous.”

First Responder Technologies is working with Rutgers University and MistyWest, a Canadian engineering firm, to develop a prototype device. The company is also working on a wearable Wi-Fi detection system for law enforcement as well as a short lifespan pepper spray.

To learn more about First Responder Technologies and it’s Wi-Fi threat detection technology, click here.

