First Responder Technologies Provides Letter to Shareholders: Looking Forward With Optimism

First Responder Technologies Inc. (“First Responder” or the “Company”) (CSE:WPN | FWB:3WK) a developer of WiFi-based technologies to detect and deter mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, today provided its shareholders with the following letter and corporate update from Kal Malhi, Chairman.

Dear fellow shareholders:

Momentum is accelerating as we move deeper into the first quarter of 2020. As many of you know, the Company recently signed alpha test agreements with partners in Canada, the United States and United Kingdom. We were also invited to attend the invitation-only UK Home Office Expo (Security and Policing 2020) March 3-5, 2020 in Farnborough UK, where the Company will demonstrate the world’s first WiFi-based walk-through metal detection unit using sensor bollards.

2019 was a year of ambitious stage-setting for First Responder as we positioned our company for the next leap in its evolution, from a highly innovative development company to a commercially viable business. Our goal has been clear from the outset: to establish a successful commercial legacy in the world of weapons detection and product innovation. We would like to thank our early shareholders for believing in the Company’s vision as we continue to develop and innovate our proprietary technology. Your support is an integral part of our goal to build a successful and revolutionary technology company.

The task to transfer innovative concepts from the minds of our team members to First Responder’s drawing boards and from there to tomorrow’s technology products is considerable. Our team is ready and driven to accomplish that goal this year, and we are up to the challenge.

What made us proud in 2019 and make us confident in 2020:

we completed our initial public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $4.8 million;

our common shares have remained liquid since trading commenced on the Canadian Securities Exchange on January 16, 2020, with approximately 11.4 million common shares traded since that date;

we appointed Ambassador (Ret.) Howard Gutman, former United States Ambassador to Belgium and former Special Assistant to the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Brigadier General (Ret.) John Jayet, former commander of a number of French Army units, including a military intelligence regiment, to our Advisory Council;

senior members of the Company’s senior management team attended Milipol, a homeland security and public safety tradeshow and conference, in Paris, France from November 19-22, 2019 (“Milipol”), as well as the International Security Exposition, a homeland security and public safety tradeshow and conference in London, UK from December 3-4, 2019 (“ISE”); and

at Milipol and ISE, the Company logged approximately 200 in‐person requests for follow‐up, from prospective customers and partners, and to date the Company has recorded in excess of 1,000 digital inquiries about its WiFi‐based weapons detection technology from prospective customers and partners.

We view each of these accomplishments as validation of our technology, our team and our progress.

First Responder’s management team recognizes that the first quarter of 2020 has so far been a challenging quarter in the capital markets and, as with most venture company listings, we experienced considerable volatility in our share price. Our mindset is to consistently build the Company, and the stock price will follow. We continue to focus on innovation and product engineering with a solid business strategy.

First Responder was founded with a focus to develop technology that we believe can make the world safer. We believe that our WiFi-based weapons detection technology is a first step toward realizing that vision.

Moving forward, we look forward to First Responder hitting key milestones and transitioning to a commercially successful, sustainable business. Looking back on the decision you made to invest with us, I trust you share my conviction and belief that our best days and years are to come. Thank you for your support.

Kal Malhi, Chairman

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Robert F. Delamar”

Robert F. Delamar, CEO

First Responder Technologies Inc.

915 – 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC. V6C 1G8

info@firstrespondertech.com

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey (“Rutgers”) that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company’s threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company’s view, WiFi‐based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

