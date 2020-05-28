First Responder Technologies Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States

First Responder Technologies Inc. (“First Responder” or the “Company”) (CSE:WPN | OTCQB:WPNNF | FWB:3WK), a developer of WiFi-based technologies for detecting concealed weapons and for deterring mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States.









First Responder Technologies Inc. (“First Responder” or the “Company”) (CSE:WPN | OTCQB:WPNNF | FWB:3WK), a developer of WiFi-based technologies for detecting concealed weapons and for deterring mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company’s common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol “WPNNF.” The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “WPN”.

“The posting of our shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform, should provide additional liquidity for First Responder by allowing US investors to more easily invest in our common stock,” said Robert Delamar, CEO of First Responder. “As we continue to aggressively expand our presence within the US, the trading of our shares on the OTCQB platform is timely as we anticipate increasing interest in First Responder by US investors looking to align with a progressive growth company.”

First Responder is also in the process of applying for eligibility for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company’s potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company’s listing on the CSE and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to the genuine North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey (“Rutgers”) that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company’s threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company’s view, WiFi‐based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

