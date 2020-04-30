First Responder Technologies and Sabre Global UK Sign an Exclusive Distribution Agreement for UK Market

First Responder Technologies has signed an exclusive reseller and strategic partnership agreement with Sabre Global UK Ltd.









First Responder Technologies Inc. (“First Responder” or the “Company”) (CSE:WPN | FWB:3WK) a developer of WiFi-based technologies to detect and deter mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce that on April 29, 2020 it signed an exclusive reseller and strategic partnership agreement with Sabre Global UK Ltd. (“Sabre UK”) for the distribution of the Company’s units in the UK market (the “Distribution Agreement”).

Sabre UK is a technology systems integrator and value-added reseller focused on introducing North American military and public safety technology to the United Kingdom (the “Territory”). Additional information about Sabre UK is available on Sabre UK’s website, which may be accessed at: https://sabre-global.co.uk.

“With leading government agencies and private sector clients in the UK, Sabre UK is well positioned to develop the market for First Responder’s products and services in the Territory, and we look forward to partnering with their experienced team to help build a business there,” said Robert Delamar, the Company’s CEO.

If Sabre UK acquires and distributes the minimum number of the Company’s units required to maintain exclusive distribution rights in the Territory, as required by the terms of the Distribution Agreement, the Distribution Agreement may generate more than USD $11 million in revenue through the end of 2022. The Company anticipates a gross margin of up to approximately 50% per unit, once the Company’s supply chain and manufacturing reach maturity and scale.

“The First Responder-Sabre partnership brings together extensive skills in business and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment, and most importantly, public safety,” said Ian Church, Commercial Director of Sabre UK. “This partnership aligns with our core strategy on many fronts and we are excited to introduce First Responder’s innovative detection products to our valued customers.”

Pursuant to the Company’s previously disclosed product development roadmap, delivery of the first units under the Distribution Agreement are anticipated to be delivered before the close of calendar 2020, with delivery accelerating as the Company meets development milestones through 2021 and 2022.

Sabre UK will work with First Responder through the remainder of 2020 to engage defence and public safety agencies in the UK, as well as ramp up and roll out customer support and service in the UK market. As First Responder’s exclusive partner in the UK, all sales, installation and aftermarket support and service will be provided to UK customers by Sabre UK, with First Responder providing support to Sabre UK as needed. The Distribution Agreement will remain in effect until terminated by the parties, and the exclusivity provisions contained therein will remain in effect until December 31, 2022.

The Company continues to make progress developing reseller partnerships in most of the major global markets.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey (“Rutgers”) that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company’s threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company’s view, WiFi‐based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

