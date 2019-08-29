Security

Investing News

Cloud and Digital Revenues Drive Presidio’s Second Quarter Growth

- August 29th, 2019

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO), cloud and security company announced a 9.8 percent increase in year-over-year revenues, with figures reaching US$803.2 million. Its three core revenue streams contributed to this growth as each of its cloud, security and digital streams generated over nine percent growth. As quoted in the press release: Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended … Continued

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO), cloud and security company announced a 9.8 percent increase in year-over-year revenues, with figures reaching US$803.2 million. Its three core revenue streams contributed to this growth as each of its cloud, security and digital streams generated over nine percent growth.

As quoted in the press release:

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $803.2 million, an increase of 9.8% over prior year, with product revenue up 10.5% and service revenue up 6.7%. Total revenue growth in the quarter was driven by an increase in all three solution areas. Cloud revenue grew 10.5%, Security revenue grew 9.5% and Digital Infrastructure revenue grew 9.8%. The investments in our public cloud initiative, as well as growth in our managed services offerings, drove our recurring revenue in the fourth quarter up 48.3% over the prior year, and recurring revenue now represents 8.0% of our total revenue. We continued to experience accelerating growth in our backlog orders believed to be firm which totaled $787 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 34% compared to the prior year period.

  • Gross Margin – Our gross margin percentage, product gross margin percentage, and service gross margin percentage were 20.9%, 21.1%, and 20.1%, respectively, as compared to 20.6%, 20.8%, and 19.7% in the prior year. Product margin expansion was led by improved hardware margins and a higher revenue mix of software recognized on a net basis. Service margin expansion was driven by Presidio led services.

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Is gold a good hedge investment?

 
Get an in depth market report for free!
 

Related posts

Top Strike Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Curaleaf Jumps After Reporting US$55 Million in Q2 Revenue
Sunrun’s Brightbox Solar Batteries Launch in Vermont
Marathon Patent Group to Purchase 6,000 Bitmain Miners

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *