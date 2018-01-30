Lomiko, Promethieus Cryptocurrency and SHD Smart Home to Meet Investors at Cantech in Toronto and World Outlook in Vancouver

Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSXV:LMR,OTCQX:LMRMF,FSE:DH8B) recently announced the launch of Promethieus Cryptocurrency (“Promethieus”), a cutting-edge cryptocurrency mining company in partnership with previous investment, 25% owned subsidiary SHD Smart Home Devices Corporation (“SHD Devices”) at the Consumer Electronics Show located at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The companies are currently arranging meetings and presentation in Toronto and Vancouver at two prestigious Investment Conferences.

The Cantech Investment Conference is a one-day event at the Toronto Convention Centre 8:00 am – 5:00 pm January 31, 2018 hosted by Nick Waddell, Founding Editor of the Cantech Letter. The Conference includes discussions on Electric Vehicles, Cryptocurrency Mining, Blockchain, Cannabis, Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things. Please visit the group at booth 316.

On February 2 and 3, the World Outlook Conference will be held at the Bayshore Inn, Vancouver, B.C. hosted by Moneytalks.net Radio Show Host Michael Campbell. Topics include Energy investing, Lithium, Electric Vehicles and Precious and Base Metals investing. A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals will present on investments in Promethieus and SHD Devices. The booth will also have a live demonstration of the new Promethieus Mining Rig to be revealed tomorrow at the Cantech Show.

The interconnections between IoT, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain are becoming more apparent. Blockchain protocols provide assurances a request for access is legitimate.

There are currently 130 million established households in North America and a healthy seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.3 million housing starts. In addition, offices, hotels and coffee shops are also potential markets for Smart Devices. If only one or two devices are installed in new homes and retro-fitted into current homes undergoing renovations, there will be a healthy demand for these products.

