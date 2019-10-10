BIGG Digital Assets Inc. announces Launch of Share Buyback Program









BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTC:BBKCF; WKN: A2JSKG), a digital assets holding company, announces its intention to acquire for cancellation, by way of a normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”), up to an aggregate $500,000 worth of existing common shares of the Company (the “Shares”). The actual number of Shares that may be purchased under the Bid, the value of the consideration per Share and the exact timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company and will depend on, among other things, future market conditions.

“BIGG is commencing the Bid because it believes that the market price of its Shares does not reflect the intrinsic value of the Company’s business and future prospects,” said BIGG CEO, Mark Binns.

As of October 10, 2019, the Company had 143,013,566 Shares issued and outstanding. Under the NCIB program the Company may, if considered advisable, purchase the Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and/or alternative trading systems at the market price, from time to time over the next 12 months, but shall not, in any event, exceed 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company may acquire up to 7,150,679 Shares, representing 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares. The Company has appointed PI Financial Corp. to coordinate and facilitate its NCIB purchases. Purchases are expected to commence through the CSE and/or alternative trading systems on or about October 16, 2019 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed or on October 16, 2020. All Shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (gonetcoins.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

