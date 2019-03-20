Cloud

Investing News

Record Financial Results Announced By MTBC

- March 20th, 2019

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC), a company that provides cloud-based solutions for the healthcare industry, reported record year-end financial results with revenue of $50.5 million, a 59 percent hike from 2017. Cash from operations generated $6.8 million and adjusted EBITDA figures stood at $4.8 million. As quoted in the press release: “We are thrilled to report record full year … Continued

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC), a company that provides cloud-based solutions for the healthcare industry, reported record year-end financial results with revenue of $50.5 million, a 59 percent hike from 2017. Cash from operations generated $6.8 million and adjusted EBITDA figures stood at $4.8 million.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are thrilled to report record full year 2018 results, including a 59% increase in our revenue to $50.5 million, while growing our adjusted EBITDA by 110% to $4.8 million and generating $6.8 million in cash from operations. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA were both at-or-above the high end of our guidance range as we delivered our seventh consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA,” said Stephen Snyder, MTBC’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We ended 2018 with $14.5 million of cash and an untapped $10 million line of credit, providing maximum flexibility as we continue to consolidate our segment of the market,” said Snyder. “Even excluding any additional material acquisitions, we expect to grow our revenues by approximately 25% or more during 2019, while increasing our adjusted EBITDA by more than 65% — and with our proven and repeatable acquisition model, available growth capital, and proprietary platform, we believe that we are well positioned to exceed these baselines.”

Click here for the full press release.

cloud-tech-investing-stocks

Learn to invest in cloud tech stocks


Read our free report today

Get the latest Cloud Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cloud Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cloud Investing

Related posts

BioSyent Releases Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018
Mercury Systems Receives $25 Million Order From Defense Contractor
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2018 Financial Results
Phunware Announced Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-End

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *