NuRAN Receives Purchase Orders of over $1 Million

NuRAN Wireless Inc. (CSE:NUR) (OTC: NRRWF) (FSE: 1RN) (“NuRAN” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received new orders totaling over CAD $1 Million related to its rural connectivity solutions, Nutaq’s test and measurements wireless systems and Engineering services.

These purchase orders were received by new and repeat customers including, Africa Mobile Network (AMN), Sofie Bioscience, an undisclosed reputable global social media company, and a number of research centers based throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia.

As mentioned in NuRAN’s press release of October 23, 2018, AMN formed an agreement with NuRAN whereby NuRAN will supply AMN with its OC-2G products in a minimum of 5 countries and up to 3,000 sites based on commercial and operational success. The number of countries could grow up to 18. This is the second purchase order from AMN for NuRAN’s carrier-grade GSM base station. NuRAN expects to receive most of these revenues from the aforementioned purchase orders in Q1 and Q2 2019.

Martin Bedard, Chief Executive Officer and President of NuRAN Wireless, commented, “Since November 1st, 2018, we have been receiving a constant flow of purchase orders. These orders are all connected to our portfolio of wireless solutions and this is a good sign for what investors can expect in 2019.”

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NuRAN Wireless Inc., as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company’s most recent annual management’s discussion and analysis that is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

