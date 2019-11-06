Sims Metal Management Recycled 9.8 Million Tonnes of Metals

In partnership with LMS Energy, Sims reported that its recycling operations also generated 400MWh of renewable energy.









Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM), a metal and electronics recycling company that operates in 30 countries unveiled its sustainability 2019 report. Recycling 9.8 million tonnes of secondary metals and 400,000 tonnes of electronic waste, the company announced that it is adhering to its vision of improving sustainability and transparency within its operations . In addition, the company reported that it generated 400MWh of renewable energy in a joint partnership with LMS Energy.

As quoted in the press release:

Fiscal year 2019 (FY19) was a transformational year for Sims. The company introduced its purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, used its purpose to align its business divisions to further enable the circular economy, and deepened its commitment to improving sustainability inside of the company and with the products and services the company offers. “At Sims, we create long-term value by providing secure and sustainable management of resources, and we are looking to deliver value to our stakeholders by doing what is good for our planet, as well as what is good for our business,” said Alistair Field, CEO and Managing Director. “While the concept of a circular economy is not new, the drive to make it the standard business model is new, and we are ready to tackle this challenge.”

