YDreams Global Announces Proposed Name Change

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD, www.ydreamsglobal.com)(“YDreams Global” or the “Company”) announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it intends to proceed with a name change to YDx Innovation Corp.









YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD, www.ydreamsglobal.com)(“YDreams Global” or the “Company”) announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it intends to proceed with a name change to YDx Innovation Corp.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV- YD :: www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Canada and Brazil that develops products and services using immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports and Interactive Exhibitions.

The Company has launched its Arkave VR platform, a gaming arena that brings the most immersive experience of Virtual Reality with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has a flagship store in Brazil and is being expanded to the United States and Canada through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centers that exist in North America and are in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global?s Studio have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Jim Nelson

Director – 1 604 646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com|www.ydreamsglobal.com|www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release related to the proposed name change are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Company’s ability to complete the name change, including the risk that the name change may be completed as expected or at all. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD, www.ydreamsglobal.com) for an Investor Presentation.