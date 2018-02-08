Blockchain Investing VIDEO–Cale Moodie of Neptune Dash, “We Want to Create Something Transparent that People Can Understand” At the CanTech Investment Conference in Toronto, the Investing News Network spoke with Cale Moodie CEO of Neptune Dash about the company, which went public on January 22 and its goals for 2018. « VIDEO – Kevin Hobbs of… Jocelyn Aspa • February 8, 2018

If 2017 is just a fraction of the interest in the blockchain sector, 2018 is already shaping up to be a transformative year for the industry.

At this year’s CanTech Investment Conference in Toronto, in terms of attendance at speaker panels and company presentations, it showed that interest in the sector is alive and thriving now more than ever, and was indicative that the trend is only going to continue growing from here–including companies entering the space and going public.

Case in point, Neptune Dash (TSXV:DASH) is one of the latest blockchain companies to enter the Canadian markets, having officially gone public on January 22 on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company is focused on the Dash digital currency ecosystem, which has an aim of low transaction costs, anonymity, and high transaction speeds.

“We like Dash because Dash is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies that we can actually create a vehicle where investors have exposure to one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, but at the same time we have an operating business,” Moodie explained, who then described the Masternodes, which he said performs a certain feature on the infrastructure and the Dash network.

Following the company’s IPO on January 22, Neptune Dash announced on January 29 that it had acquired additional Dash Masternodes–the platform that Neptune Dash builds and operates– which Moodie said is quite significant for the company.

“It’s fairly significant,” he said. “Our goal for 2018 is to get to 100 Masternodes at such a point and time, we’re generating one more Masternode every month.”

Continue watching the interview above for more of what Moodie had to say, and how a company such as Neptune Dash will stand out in comparison to other blockchain companies as the industry continues to grow and evolve.

