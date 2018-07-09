Blockchain

Investing News

Swiss Stock Exchange to Launch Blockchain-based Trading Platform

- July 9th, 2018

The SIX Digital Exchange will be the first global market infrastructure to provide fully integrated, end-to-end trading, settlement and custody service for digital assets with a roll-out date projected for the first half of 2019.

Switzerland is on its way in becoming a powerhouse leader in the blockchain industry.

The Swiss Stock Exchange–also known as SIX–announced on Friday (July 6) its intentions to build a blockchain-based trading exchange fully integrated for the “settlement and custody infrastructure for digital assets.”

According to the exchange, the SIX Digital Exchange will become the first ever global market infrastructure that will provide theses services, in addition to being a secure environment for issuing and trading digital assets.

Looking for Blockchain Stocks?

 

Find them in your free report.



Get My Free Report

The SIX Digital Exchange will also allow for tokenization of existing securities in addition to non-bankable assets “to make previously untradeable assets tradeable.”

In a video interview, Thomas Zeeb, head of securities and exchanges at SIX said a key thing to note about the exchange is that SIX is already a significant infrastructure provider at a global scale and that it is already regulated as a financial market infrastructure (FMI) by FINMA and the Swiss National Bank.

“We provide already trading services through the Swiss Exchange, we provide clearing, custody, settlement, as well as payment services,” he said. “All of that value chain is under our control, and that is unique.”

Because SIX is a regulated operator, what this means is that the SIX Digital Exchange will also have the same level of oversights and regulations.

“This is the beginning of a new era for capital markets infrastructures. For us it is abundantly clear that much of what is going on in the digital space is here to stay and will define the future of our industry,” Jos Dijsselhof, CEO of SIX said in the press release.

Based on distributed ledger technology (DLT), one of the primary goals of the new exchange will be to connect typically traditional banking services and digital communities together, which Dijsselhof says is a position that SIX can fill.

“SIX is in a unique position in that it runs the entire securities and payments value chain for Switzerland already, and is ideally positioned to create the digital ecosystem for the future, allowing existing and new market participants to develop their business models for the opportunities available in this new environment,” he continued.

As it currently stands, the exchange won’t directly trade bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, although it say it is not adverse to doing so.

“First we will enable the tokenization of bankable assets like stocks or bonds and, potentially, at a later stage non-bankable assets,” the exchange said in a tweet. “Whether we will make cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or existing “ICO tokens” available, is still open.”

SIX estimates that the new digital exchange will roll out within the first half of 2019.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates! 

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Looking for Blockchain Stocks?

 

Find them in your free report.



Get My Free Report

Get the latest Blockchain Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Blockchain Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Blockchain Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Fineqia Announces Stake in Blockchain Insurance Company
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: TD Updates Cannabis Reccomendations
Big News Roundup: 360 Blockchain Announces Intent to Acquire Profitable ICORanker.com Website; Kontrol Energy to enter Cannabis market as a supplier of integrated energy solutions; HashChain Technology Announces Intent to Spin off NODE40, its Blockchain Technology Business into a Stand-Alone Public Company
Big News Roundup: Cannvas MedTech Begins Trading on the CSE; Khiron Life Sciences Expands CBD-Based Wellness Product Portfolio; Supreme Cannabis Signs Supply Agreement With Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *