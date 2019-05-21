Overstock.com Launches Augmented Reality Ecommerce Platform

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), one of the first retailers to accept cryptocurrency with 40 million customers monthly announced that it is unveiling its augmented reality (AR) platform. The 3D online shopping experience is in partnership with Seek, an AR company focused on web and mobile experiences. As quoted in the press release: “Technology and innovation are at … Continued









Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), one of the first retailers to accept cryptocurrency with 40 million customers monthly announced that it is unveiling its augmented reality (AR) platform. The 3D online shopping experience is in partnership with Seek, an AR company focused on web and mobile experiences.

As quoted in the press release:

“Technology and innovation are at the core of who we are,” said Sumit Goyal, Chief Digital Officer at Overstock.com. “With more than half of our customers shopping on mobile devices, we are constantly looking for opportunities to enhance the customer experience no matter how they shop and give our customers more confidence while shopping online. I’m proud of our employees and partners, like Seek, that have dedicated countless hours to embed this technology in our platform and help us launch the world’s largest omni-channel AR experience in e-commerce.” Overstock first launched the AR feature within its mobile app for iOS users in September 2017 and extended its AR capabilities to Android users in early 2018. Due to its consistent tech innovations, and recent AR integration, Overstock has been awarded seven consecutive Mobile Web Awards and was a 2018 Appy winner for its intuitive retail apps. With this new integration, Overstock’s mobile web sites can utilize the same technology and capabilities as its award-winning mobile apps.

Click here to read the full press release.