iMine Corporation Announces First Sale of Its Flagship Ai-1 Cryptocurrency Mining Rig

iMine Corporation (“iMine” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:JRVS), a company focused on developing and selling commercial-grade cryptocurrency miners, announced that the Company has received a deposit for its first sale of the Ai-1, iMine’s 12-GPU first-class cryptocurrency mining rig. This transaction marks iMine’s advancement into the cryptocurrency mining industry.

Ai-1 has been tested by the manufacturer to output an estimated hash power of over 490 Megahash/s. It drives 12 NVIDIA P104-100 Mining GPUs and comes pre-installed with EthOS, a mining-specific operating system. The machine is plug-in ready and is designed to provide a seamless and hassle-free mining experience.

Ai-1 was developed after iMine solidified its strategic relationship with GIGAIPC CO., LTD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd (TPE:2376).

“Our first sale of Ai-1 represents an important milestone,” said Daniel Tsai, CEO of iMine Corporation. “iMine is continuously working towards developing industry-leading cryptocurrency mining rigs while offering excellent customer service. The first sale is a small but important validation that our products and services are attractive to the industry and we believe that our first sales will provide us with valuable client feedback and insight into how Ai-1 satisfies the needs and requirements of iMine’s customer base.”

About iMine Corp

iMine Corporation is in the process of developing the business of selling computer equipment which can be used for the mining of cryptocurrency. The industry commonly refers to this computer equipment as “mining rigs”. We plan to develop and sell GPU-based mining rigs based on our specifications. iMine’s website is http://iminecorp.com/. Information on or derived from our website or any other website is not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to design and market cryptocurrency mining equipment, sell any cryptocurrency it may mine, and develop and market its own cryptocurrency mining equipment, feedback from the Company’s initial sales, and those risks described under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 3, 2018. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

Media and Investor Contact:

Mike Zhou

iMine Corp

(877) 464-6388

mikez@iminecorp.com